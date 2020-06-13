Bereaved relative draws comparisons between Grenfell and pandemic

A bereaved relative has drawn parallels between living through the coronavirus pandemic and the aftermath of the Grenfell Tower fire ahead of the third anniversary of the disaster.

Karim Mussilhy, whose uncle Hesham Rahman, died in the blaze said the pandemic has been “really tough” for many bereaved and survivors of the inferno which killed 72 people.

Ahead of the third anniversary of the fire on Sunday, the vice chairman of the Grenfell United group told the PA news agency: “Especially in the beginning, there were a lot of similarities to what was happening just after the fire.

“Being able to know what’s going on with your loved ones when they were taken into hospital, waiting by the TV listening to the number of deaths rising every day, being glued to the TV for any sort of news and not being able to know where to go or who to turn to.”

Mr Mussilhy also drew parallels between the Government’s response to Covid-19 and the aftermath of Grenfell.

He said: “The Government has been criticised for not reacting quick enough: making sure the NHS has the right equipment and is supported in the right way to be able to tackle the pandemic.

“They just didn’t react quick enough.”