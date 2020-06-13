Police warn protesters they must disperse by 5pm on Saturday

Police have told protesters they must leave central London by 5pm. Credit: PA

The Metropolitan Police have warned protesters in central London they must be off the streets by 5pm on Saturday. In an attempt to avoid a repeat of last weekend’s violent clashes, Black Lives Matter protesters have been told they must stick to the planned route which will run from Hyde Park to Whitehall. Police fear anti-racism demonstrations - sparked by the death of George Floyd in the US last month - could be hijacked by counter-protesters, including some from far-right groups.

Police said while protests last weekend were largely peaceful, there were dozens of arrests and 27 officers were injured. On Saturday, those affiliated to the Black Lives Matter protests must remain north of the police carrier erected on Whitehall, while right wing protesters have been ordered to remain south of the line. Organisers of one demonstration planned for Saturday cancelled the event over fears of conflict with far-right protesters, but police think thousands of people will still attend. The conditions were set under section 12 of the Public Order Act.

Police are determined to avoid a repeat of the scenes in central London last weekend. Credit: PA

On Friday, statues in Parliament Square including Winston Churchill, Nelson Mandela and Mahatma Gandhi were boarded up to prevent them being targeted by either side. Last week, the statue of the UK’s war-time Prime Minister memorial was defaced with the words “was a racist”. Met Commander Bas Javid, brother of former chancellor Sajid, said he understood the depth of feeling of protesters, but asked people not to come to London while shutdown rules are still in force.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

“If you were planning to come to London, I again would urge you to reconsider, but if you are still intent, please familiarise yourself with what the conditions are,” he said. “Please keep yourself safe by complying with government guidance on social distancing.” Anti-racism group Hope Not Hate has said football gangs from West Ham, Chelsea, Millwall, Sheffield Wednesday, Hull and Spurs are among the groups planning on coming to London. Far right group Britain First has also said its members will attend.

Protesters pull down a statue of Edward Colston during a Black Lives Matter protest rally in College Green, Bristol Credit: Ben Birchall/PA