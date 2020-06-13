Boris Johnson drops plans to make gender change easier

Boris Johnson is set to scrap plans to allow people to change their legal gender by “self-identifying” as a different sex, it has been reported. Measures drawn up under Theresa May’s government to enable transgender people change their birth certificate without a medical diagnosis have been ditched by Mr Johnson’s No 10 team, according to The Sunday Times. Instead, the paper said ministers plan to announce a ban on “gay cure” therapies, in what was described as an attempt to placate LGBT people.

At the same time, the Government was said to be preparing to set out new safeguards to protect female-only spaces – including refuges and public lavatories – to stop them being used by those with male anatomy. The details were said to be contained in a leaked paper setting out the Government’s long-delayed response to a public consultation on the Gender Recognition Act. The Sunday Times said that the paper was “basically ready” and was being slated for publication by the equalities minister Liz Truss at the end of July before MPs break for the summer.

Equalities minister Liz Truss Credit: Aaron Chown/PA