British Airways’ treatment of staff a national disgrace, say MPs

British Airways’ treatment of its workforce during the coronavirus pandemic “is a national disgrace”, MPs claimed. A report by the Commons Transport Select Committee accused the airline of a “calculated attempt to take advantage” of the crisis by cutting up to 12,000 jobs and downgrading the terms and conditions of the bulk of its remaining employees. The carrier insisted no decisions have been made and it is doing everything it can to “sustain the maximum number of jobs”. Other aviation companies have also announced thousands of redundancies, including easyJet, Ryanair, Virgin Atlantic, Rolls-Royce and Airbus.

The cross-party committee of MPs acknowledged that job losses in the sector “may sadly be inevitable” due to the huge reduction in air travel as a result of Covid-19. But it urged UK-based employers not to “proceed hastily” by making large numbers of people redundant while the Government’s furlough scheme is in place. Unions told the committee they are opposed to what they described as a “fire and rehire” approach being considered by British Airways. They stated the airline is proposing to give redundancy notices to most of its 42,000 workers and offer jobs with new terms and conditions to a proportion of them, if it cannot reach an agreement on job cuts and other changes. The minimum 45-day consultation period for some workers ends on Monday. BA has had discussions with pilots’ union Balpa, including over the possibility of voluntary redundancies. But the other two main unions representing its workers – Unite and GMB – are not engaging in talks. The committee found that British Airways had received nearly £35 million from the Government as of May 14 by furloughing 22,000 staff.

