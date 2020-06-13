- ITV Report
-
Covid-19: Death toll in Brazil surpasses UK
Brazil has recorded 41,828 deaths during the coronavirus pandemic and surpassed the UK’s death toll, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
Officials in Brazil reported 909 deaths on Friday and is the hardest-hit Latin American nation with more than 828,000 confirmed virus cases.
The country now has the second-highest death toll from Covid-19 behind the United States, figures from Johns Hopkins University suggest.
The news came as states and cities across Brazil start to ease restrictive measures introduced more than two months ago in hopes of limiting the spread of the coronavirus.
Shops and shopping centres being allowed to open for four hours a day in Sao Paulo, the epicentre of Brazil’s crisis.
Meanwhile, officials in Beijing are moving quickly to stem a new coronavirus outbreak after the discovery of seven cases the past two days.
The National Health Commission said six of the cases were confirmed in Beijing on Friday, a day after the first was reported. They are the first locally transmitted cases in the city in more than 50 days.
Chinese media said at least two of the infected people had visited a wholesale market dealing in fresh food.
Authorities said all workers at the Xinfadi market were being tested for the virus and testing of food and environmental samples had been ordered for all of Beijing’s wholesale food markets.
Earlier, the city said it was delaying the planned reopening of school for a number of pupils due to take place on Monday because of the new cases.