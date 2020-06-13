Covid-19: Death toll in Brazil surpasses UK

Brazil has recorded 41,828 deaths during the coronavirus pandemic and surpassed the UK’s death toll, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Officials in Brazil reported 909 deaths on Friday and is the hardest-hit Latin American nation with more than 828,000 confirmed virus cases. The country now has the second-highest death toll from Covid-19 behind the United States, figures from Johns Hopkins University suggest.

Activists dig symbolic graves on Copacabana beach as a protest against the government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic Credit: Leo Correa/AP

The news came as states and cities across Brazil start to ease restrictive measures introduced more than two months ago in hopes of limiting the spread of the coronavirus. Shops and shopping centres being allowed to open for four hours a day in Sao Paulo, the epicentre of Brazil’s crisis. Meanwhile, officials in Beijing are moving quickly to stem a new coronavirus outbreak after the discovery of seven cases the past two days.

A medical vehicle pulls away from the entrance to a building holding a beef and lamb market in Beijing that was closed by authorities Credit: Mark Schiefelbein/AP