Police ordered to stop using tear gas at protests in Seattle

Police in Seattle have been ordered to stop using tear gas, pepper spray and flash bangs to break up protests. The court ruling was seen as a victory for groups who say authorities have overreacted to recent demonstrations over police brutality and racial injustice. US District Judge Richard Jones sided with a Black Lives Matter group that sued the Seattle Police Department this week to halt the violent tactics it has used to break up protests. Officers used tear gas, pepper spray and other force against crowds of protesters last weekend, and the judge’s order halts those tactics for two weeks, though demonstrations this week have been calm.

People walk past an image of George Floyd on a fence around Cal Anderson Park inside what is being called the “Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone” in Seattle Credit: Ted S Warren/AP

Mayor Jenny Durkan and Police Chief Carmen Best have apologised to peaceful protesters who were subjected to chemical weapons. But Ms Best has said some demonstrators violently targeted police, throwing objects and ignoring orders to disperse. The judge said those objecting to the police tactics make a strong case that the indiscriminate use of force is unconstitutional. He said weapons like tear gas and pepper spray fail to target “any single agitator or criminal” and they are especially problematic during the coronavirus pandemic. “Because they are indiscriminate, they may even spill into bystanders’ homes or offices as they have done before,” he wrote.

Ms Durkan, a former lawyer, “believes the court struck the right balance to protect the fundamental constitutional right to exercise protest, with the need to also ensure public safety,” spokeswoman Kamaria Hightower said. This week, demonstrators have turned part of Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighbourhood into a protest centre with speakers, drum circles and Black Lives Matter painted on a street near a police station. Police largely left the station after the chaos last weekend, when officers tear-gassing protesters and some demonstrators throwing objects at them.

