Prince of Wales congratulates 90-year-old raising money by climbing staircase

In the letter, Prince Charles wrote: “My wife and I just wanted to add to what I suspect is a very large number of messages of support by saying how inspiring it has been to witness the huge success of your fundraising efforts.

With just 30 flights to go before she completes her goal, Charles – known in Scotland as the Duke of Rothesay – has sent a letter of support congratulating Mrs Payne.

Mrs Payne has raised over £390,000 in the last two months.

The Prince of Wales has written a letter of support to 90-year-old Margaret Payne, who is raising money for the NHS, Highlands Hospice and RNLI by climbing the height of Suilven on her staircase.

“These past few months have seen our country face immense challenges. Many people are grieving the tragic loss of their loved ones.

“The marvellous community spirit, for which Scotland is so renowned, has never been so much in evidence as people across our society have gone the extra mile, have put others first and have sacrificed their own comfort for the common good.

“There could hardly be a better example of this indomitable spirit than your own magnificent efforts in raising money for vital charities. It is people like yourself who show that, for every hardship there has been a hero – or, of course, a heroine…

“So, in great admiration of your incredible efforts, my wife and I send you our warmest congratulations on your splendid achievement!”

Suilven, in the west of Sutherland in the Highlands, has an elevation of 731 metres.

Previously, Mrs Payne told the PA news agency: “I am completely overwhelmed and humbled by the generosity of everyone who has donated to this amazing cause.

“I would like to thank each and every one for their heart-warming messages of support and generous donations, which are providing greatly appreciated encouragement as I slowly but surely make my way up the mountain.

“I am very much looking forward to enjoying a good rest at the summit, and celebrating with my family and chosen charities.”