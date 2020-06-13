Put-upon parents ‘offering cash bribes for children to complete schoolwork’

Many parents have resorted to offering their children cash bribes to do their schoolwork during the coronavirus lockdown, a survey has found.

Around three in 10 (29%) parents – including many who are working from home themselves – have used money as “motivation” for their children to apply themselves to tasks set by their school.

Nearly two-thirds (61%) of these parents said they have handed over cash to keep their offspring quiet while they worked from home and more than half (53%) paid youngsters to complete their schoolwork, the poll from Halifax found.

Some parents have used similar tactics previously, with one in six (15%) saying they have used cash incentives before lockdown to entice children away from screens.

Getting youngsters to go to bed on time (15%) and to go outside and exercise (7%) were also popular reasons to use money as an incentive.

But offering cash may not work for every child.

A quarter (26%) of children aged eight to 15 said they would be willing to sacrifice some of their pocket money if it meant they were granted more “perks” such as extended screen time.

Emma Abrahams, head of savings at Halifax, said: “Pocket money is a fantastic tool when it comes to teaching kids about money, even if the extra pennies are sometimes paid in a last-ditch attempt to secure parent power.

“Instead of just handing over the cash in situations like this, use it to kick-start conversations with your children about what they intend to do with the money.

“This will give you the opportunity to reinforce good habits, such as saving for the future and spending within your means.”