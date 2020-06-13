Queen to view a scaled back ceremony for her official birthday

Celebrations on Saturday will be markedly different to previous years, writes Chris Ship. Credit: PA

The Queen will appear in Windsor today for a pared back ceremony to mark her official birthday. In normal times, the second Saturday of June is reserved for the annual Trooping the Colour parade involving most members of the Royal Family and hundreds of military personnel parading along The Mall to Buckingham Palace. But coronavirus has forced the entire plan to be scrapped, relocated to Windsor and hugely scaled back.

The Welsh Guards will turn out in the quadrangle of Windsor Castle to pay tribute to the Queen, who is their Colonel-in-Chief. The Queen will view the military ceremony from behind the walls of Windsor Castle and none of it will be on public view. She will arrive in the Quadrangle in the castle grounds, where she will be greeted by a Royal Salute. There will then be a series of military drills and the short ceremony will conclude with a second Salute before the Queen’s departure.

There will be no marching through the streets by the 1st Battalion of the Welsh Gaurds and the public have been asked to stay away from Windsor entirely. The Palace is anxious that the Queen doesn’t become a draw for crowds. The parade will also be conducted whilst adhering to the strict two metre government guidelines on social distancing. The Welsh Guards – one of the Army’s Foot Guards’ regiments - are currently on Guard at Windsor Castle and there will be music by a Band of the Household Division. Trooping the Colour is normally a national celebration and the Royal Family turn out on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch a fly past by the RAF.

Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh pictured 1/6/2020 in the quadrangle of Windsor Castle ahead of his 99th birthday on Wednesday. Credit: PA