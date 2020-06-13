UK coronavirus death toll rises to 41,662 as further 181 deaths reported

A further 181 people have died after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK, the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) has said.

The latest reported deaths bring the total Covid-19 UK death toll to 41,662.

The government figures do not, however, include all deaths involving the virus in the country - a figure thought to have passed 52,000.

Saturday's update from the DHSC is a small decrease from the 202 reported deaths from the same point the day before.