- ITV Report
-
UK coronavirus death toll rises to 41,662 as further 181 deaths reported
A further 181 people have died after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK, the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) has said.
The latest reported deaths bring the total Covid-19 UK death toll to 41,662.
The government figures do not, however, include all deaths involving the virus in the country - a figure thought to have passed 52,000.
Saturday's update from the DHSC is a small decrease from the 202 reported deaths from the same point the day before.
The national breakdown of the latest UK-wide figures are as follows:
England
A further 67 patients have died in hospitals in England after testing positive for Covid-19
The latest reported deaths from NHS England bring the death toll to 27,927.
Wales
Public Health Wales have reported a further six deaths of Covid-19 patients - bringing the national death toll there to 1,441.
Wales has a total of 14,703 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Scotland
In Scotland, a total of 2,447 people have died after testing positive for coronavirus - an increase of five from the same point on Friday.
The Scottish Government announced 15,730 people in total have tested positive for Covid-19.
Northern Ireland
Two further Covid-19 deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland, bringing the death toll there to 541.
Since the outbreak of the pandemic, 4,841 people in Northern Ireland have tested positive for coronavirus.
