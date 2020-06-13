Tensions rise as police try to contain far-right protesters clashing with Black Lives Matter demonstration

Video report by ITV News Correspondent John Ray

Police have struggled to contain a far-right protest clashing with Black Lives Matter demonstrators nearby during a day of violent clashes in London. Officers were pelted with bottles during confrontations with far-right protesters after large crowds gathered on Parliament Square, claiming they were there to protect statues.

Many of those present were drinking and there were a number of clashes with police in riot gear as crowds chanting "England" and raising their arms surged towards lines of officers. Police attempted to stop the group getting to Hyde Park where a Black Lives Matter demonstration, which had largely been peaceful, was taking place. Both protests were told they must leave central London by 5pm. After the curfew came into force, police officers began entering the 200-strong crowd and talking to demonstrator that remained in Parliament Square - mostly focused around the statue of Churchill.

Police are confronted by protesters in Whitehall near Parliament Square, London. Credit: PA

Hundreds of mostly white men converged in the area after far-right groups, including Britain First, called on supporters to guard the monuments amid Black Lives Matter protests. Several hundred demonstrators blocked roads around Parliament Square, while police tried to corral them onto the pavements. Other officers, some holding shields, remained in a line blocking access to the Cenotaph in Whitehall, while some in the crowd screamed abuse at them. Police blocked off all the exits to the square for a time on Saturday, causing demonstrators to jump a fence into the grounds of Westminster Abbey in order to leave.

Following the day's event, a call has been made to identify a man pictured urinating next to a memorial to Pc Keith Palmer - the officer who was stabbed to death in the grounds of Parliament by terrorist Khalid Masood in 2017. Tobias Ellwood, the Tory MP and chairman of the Defence Select Committee who gave first aid to the dying police officer at the time of the attack, wrote on Twitter: "Absolute shame on this man. "Of all the images to emerge over these few testing days I find this one of most abhorrent.

Home Secretary Priti Patel also slammed the behaviour of those gathered own Parliament Square. She tweeted: "Thoroughly unacceptable thuggery. "Any perpetrators of violence or vandalism should expect to face the full force of the law. Violence towards our police officers will not be tolerated." Mayor of London Sadiq Khan also condemned the violence, writing: "This is totally unacceptable. We will not tolerate attacks on our police and perpetrators will feel the full force of the law. "It is clear that far right groups are causing violence and disorder in central London, I urge people to stay away."

Aerial footage shows clashes between protesters and police.

Protesters say the action was triggered after statues in Parliament Square including of Winston Churchill, Nelson Mandela and Mahatma Gandhi, were boarded up on Friday. The statues of Mandela and Gandhi were again targeted on Saturday, as police on horseback tried to push demonstrators back while protesters continued to throw objects towards them, including at least one smoke bomb. The large group of far-right protesters then moved to Trafalgar Square, where fireworks were thrown across the crowds.

A protester from the Black Lives Matter demonstrations takes part in action in Trafalgar Square. Credit: PA

The violence continued as some protesters managed to break metal barriers around the Cenotaph on Whitehall while hurling flag poles, a smoke flare and a traffic cone towards police who were striking them back with batons. Speaking before the clashes, Paul Golding, leader of Britain First, said the crowds had turned out to "guard our monuments". He told thePA news agency: "I am extremely fed up with the way that the authorities have allowed two consecutive weekends of vandalism against our national monuments. "Anyone who comes along today to try and vandalise them will probably be dealt with by all of these Englishmen that turned up, and they’re fed up as well."

Protesters in London link arms at a Black Lives Matter demonstration. Credit: PA

In an attempt to avoid a repeat of last week’s sporadic clashes with officers during BLM protests, the Metropolitan Police warned people joining demonstrations on Saturday that they must be off the streets by 5pm or risk being arrested. In response to the statements by far right groups, Black Lives Matter organisers urged supporters to stay away from central London on Saturday. The group held a demonstration in London on Friday instead. There were similar gatherings on Saturday in Belfast, Glasgow and Bristol with crowds massing around monuments.

A Black Lives Matter protest march in Brighton on Saturday. Credit: PA