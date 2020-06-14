Arrest made in relation to photo of man allegedly urinating on PC Keith Palmer memorial

A man has been arrested on suspicion of outraging public decency after a person was photographed apparently urinating on the memorial dedicated to PC Keith Palmer.

The 28-year-old man is currently in custody in Essex after handing himself in at a police station.

It is believed the incident took place on Saturday 13 June during protests in central London.

Commander Bas Javid said on Saturday about the image: “We are aware of a disgusting and abhorrent image circulating on social media of a man appearing to urinate on a memorial to PC Palmer.

"I feel for PC Palmer’s family, friends and colleagues. We have immediately launched an investigation, and will gather all the evidence available to us and take appropriate action.”