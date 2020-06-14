Captain Tobias ‘chuffed to bits’ to begin new marathon-running challenge

A nine-year-old boy with cerebral palsy who raised more than £100,000 by using his walker to complete a lockdown marathon has begun a new challenge to run the same distance using a race runner.

Tobias Weller completed the first 270m of what has been dubbed his “Tobiathlon” on Sunday morning, to the cheers of his friends and neighbours on the street outside his home in Sheffield.

And the youngster – who has never run before – said he was “chuffed to bits” with his achievement.

Tobias was inspired to undertake his original challenge by Captain Sir Tom Moore and received a message of congratulations from the 100-year-old national hero when his fundraising passed the £100,000 mark.

He has now raised more than £128,000 and decided to embark on his new challenge after being supplied with a three-wheeled race runner by the charity CP Teens.