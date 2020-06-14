Charge after man appears to urinate by Pc Keith Palmer memorial

A man has been charged after a photograph emerged appearing to show someone urinating next to the memorial dedicated to Pc Keith Palmer.

Andrew Banks, 28, of Stansted, Essex, has been charged with outraging public decency, the Metropolitan Police has said.

He will appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday, June 15.

The image of a man urinating was widely shared on social media on Saturday as violent clashes between far-right protesters and police took place in central London.