German prosecutor holds out slim hope Madeleine could still be alive

Madeleine McCann went missing in 2007. Credit: PA

Madeleine McCann may still be alive, according to the German prosecutor who previously said police were working on the assumption she was dead. The investigation into Madeleine’s disappearance from Praia da Luz, Portugal, has attracted renewed attention after authorities announced they were investigating a 43-year-old convicted German child sex offender. The suspect, who is currently serving a prison sentence, has been named in reports as Christian B.

Hans Christian Wolters, a spokesman for the Braunschweig public prosecutor’s office, said on Monday prosecutors had some evidence Madeleine was dead but did not have enough for a trial. But speaking to the Sunday Mirror, he appeared to row back on this. “Because there is no forensic evidence there may be a little bit of hope (that she is alive),” he told the paper. “We don’t want to kill the hope and because there is no forensic evidence it may be theoretically possible. “I know it’s important for the British people when I say she is dead, but I did not know it was so important.”

Mr Wolters added that in Germany it was “more normal” to have a murder investigation in similar cases. Separately, speaking to The Sunday Times, Mr Wolters said prosecutors were investigating whether a hotel employee may have helped the suspect target the McCanns’ apartment knowing they were at a nearby restaurant. Christian B is known to have lived on the Algarve coast and his Portuguese mobile phone received a half-hour phone call in Praia da Luz around an hour before Madeleine, then three, went missing on May 3 2007. There is no suggestion the member of staff knew about Madeleine’s kidnap in advance, and Mr Wolters said: “The phone call made by the suspect could be between him and a member of staff who told him when to break into the McCanns’ apartment.” He added that police had not interviewed Christian B about Madeleine’s murder at the time as they had not traced the person who called him.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.