Grenfell survivors and supporters unite online to mark fire anniversary

Video report by ITV News London Correspondent Rags Martell

Grenfell survivors and supporters have joined together in a virtual memorial to mark the third anniversary of the disaster. Sunday marks three years since the fire which broke out in the early hours of June 14, 2017, and killed 72 people. Organised by support group Grenfell United, a memorial was streamed on Sunday evening with messages of support and a two-minute silence for those who died. This year’s memorial was moved online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A man at the Grenfell Memorial Community Mosaic at the base of the tower block in London. Credit: PA

Singer Adele, who visited Grenfell shortly after the fire, said in a video message: “I wanted to send my love to all of you today and let you know that I’m thinking of you as I always do. “Even though we’re having to do this in the virtual world, online, 2020 zoom life as it is, it is still so important for us to mourn together, and for us to remember that night and to reflect on that and also reflect on where we are now. “And also to celebrate the lives that were lived before sadly being taken that night.” She added: “There has never been a more appropriate time for us to truly exercise camaraderie and compassion and open-mindedness and persistence. Persistence for answers, persistence for action. “And it’s a scientific fact that human beings are not supposed to be left on our own. “We need each other to survive and that is something that I truly see in action with the Grenfell community.” The singer added that she was proud and inspired to be involved with Grenfell United “and to support your fight for true justice, and also for the protection of other people, other people that you don’t know and will never know”.

Sunday marked three years since the disaster. Credit: PA

During the online memorial, several families called for justice. A bereaved family member from Grenfell United, who did not want to give his name, said in one video: “We still don’t have all the answers but we know the refurbishment of Grenfell Tower was illegal and poorly executed, a preventable tragedy caused by cost-cutting with no regard for safety. “Three years on, companies, corporations, national and local government want us to forget. They want to be forgotten but we will never forget.” The second phase of the public inquiry into the fire is set to resume next month after being paused due to the pandemic. The chairwoman of the Hillsborough Families Support Group, which was started following the disaster in 1989 which killed 96 people, also gave her support to the Grenfell memorial.

Green balloons have been released at the site of the tower to mark the anniversary. Credit: Victoria Jones/PA