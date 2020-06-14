Man dies of suspected drug overdose and three stabbed at Manchester raves

A 20-year-old man has died of a suspected drug overdose and three others were stabbed, as thousands attended two raves in Manchester on Saturday night.

The man had attended a gathering of around 4,000 in Droylsden, according to Greater Manchester Police.

Nearby in Carrington there were reports of three separate stabbings at another 2,000-strong party, including one which left an 18-year-old man with life-threatening injuries.

Two other men, aged 25 and 26, were also injured.

Police said they are also investigating the rape of an 18-year-old woman who attended the Carrington event.

They added that officers were met with violence from revellers at the party, with items thrown and a police car being vandalised.

There were no further reported incidents of crime at the Droylsden rave, which took place in Daisy Nook Country Park.

Footage posted on Snapchat shows people densely packed around a stage which read Quarantine Rave at the party, well within two-metre social distancing rules, and on Sunday morning the park was littered with an "atrocious" amount of rubbish according to volunteers who cleaned it.