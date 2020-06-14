PM sets up commission to look at ‘all aspects’ of racial inequality in UK

Boris Johnson has pledged to establish a cross-government commission to examine “all aspects” of racial inequality in Britain. Writing in The Daily Telegraph, the Prime Minister acknowledged that Britain had much more to do to deal with the issue. He said the commission on race and ethnic disparities would look at “all aspects of inequality – in employment, in health outcomes, in academic and all other walks of life”. Mr Johnson told broadcasters: “What I really want to do as Prime Minister is change the narrative so we stop the sense of victimisation and discrimination.

Mr Johnson’s announcement follows two weeks of Black Lives Matter protests Credit: Joe Giddens/PA

“We stamp out racism and we start to have a real sense of expectation of success. “That’s where I want to get to but it won’t be easy.” The announcement follows two weeks of protest across the country by the Black Lives Matter movement following the killing in the US of George Floyd who died as a white police office knelt on his neck. However the announcement, which included little detail, was sharply criticised by opposition parties. For Labour, shadow equalities secretary Marsha de Cordova said: “We are in the midst of a global health pandemic that has sharply exposed deep structural inequalities which have long since needed urgently addressing. “That the Prime Minister now says he wants to ‘change the narrative… so we stop the sense of victimisation and discrimination’ is condescending and designed to let himself and his Government off the hook. Liberal Democrat equalities spokeswoman Christine Jardine said the commission was a “welcome first step” but said the Government must go further.

Boris Johnson has said he will resist attempts to remove the Churchill statue in Parliament Square Credit: Victoria Jones/PA