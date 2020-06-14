Police shooting in Atlanta tests America’s fragile calm - and risks igniting unrest
There has been fresh unrest and angry protests in Atlanta after yet another shooting by police.
Rayshard Brooks, 27, was shot dead by police officers on Friday night after they tried to arrest him outside of a Wendy’s restaurant. He had apparently been asleep in his car.
Mobile phone video from several angles appears to show Brooks fighting with police and seizing an officer’s Taser before running away.
The mayor of Atlanta and many black residents believe that there was no need for lethal force to be used against Brooks. The police chief has resigned and the FBI is investigating. Officer Garrett Rolfe, who fired the fatal shots, has been sacked.
The timing could not have been worse, coming after nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd nearly three weeks ago.
Now there is the real risk that the death of Brooks could reignite angry demonstrations across the country.
In Atlanta, the restaurant where the incident happened was destroyed after it was set ablaze, and protesters have blocked traffic.
Atlanta has already witnessed considerable tension and unrest after Floyd’s death. Hundreds of protesters had marched on the CNN Headquarters.
Now the question is whether Brooks’ death will be seized on as another example of police brutality and a lack of proportionate force.
Emotions are running high and police departments across America will be bracing for another backlash.