Police shooting in Atlanta tests America’s fragile calm - and risks igniting unrest

Protester gather in Atlanta on Saturday. Credit: PA

There has been fresh unrest and angry protests in Atlanta after yet another shooting by police. Rayshard Brooks, 27, was shot dead by police officers on Friday night after they tried to arrest him outside of a Wendy’s restaurant. He had apparently been asleep in his car. Mobile phone video from several angles appears to show Brooks fighting with police and seizing an officer’s Taser before running away.

Protesters gather near Centennial Olympic Park in Atlanta. Credit: PA

The mayor of Atlanta and many black residents believe that there was no need for lethal force to be used against Brooks. The police chief has resigned and the FBI is investigating. Officer Garrett Rolfe, who fired the fatal shots, has been sacked.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The timing could not have been worse, coming after nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd nearly three weeks ago. Now there is the real risk that the death of Brooks could reignite angry demonstrations across the country. In Atlanta, the restaurant where the incident happened was destroyed after it was set ablaze, and protesters have blocked traffic.

Erika Shields resigned as Atlanta’s police chief after the killing of Rayshard Brooks sparked a new wave of protests. Credit: AP