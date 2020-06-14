What are shops doing to make reopening safe on June 15?

From Monday, non-essential shops can reopen. Credit: PA

Non-essential shops in England can reopen from Monday, June 15, with new measures in place to protect customers and staff. The government is trying to get the economy back up and running after what has essentially been a three-month shutdown for many businesses. High street retail will be operating once more but protocols are needed to limit transmission and therefore the chances of a second wave of coronavirus.

Book shops, like Waterstones, will isolate touched books for 72 hours. Credit: PA

What are shops doing to ensure safety?

Many will now be used to supermarkets requiring people to queue outside, with the two-metre social distancing in place, which will be replicated at retails stores, as the number of customers inside will be limited. One-way systems will be put in place, with markings on the floor for people to follow. Marks & Spencer have confirmed they will not be offering close-contact services, such as clothes-fitting. Fitting rooms will be closed at John Lewis and any returned items will isolated for 72 hours. Waterstones will operate a similar policy with any books touched by a member of the public. Perspex screens will become de rigueur at checkouts, to protect staff and customers. Cleaning regimes will be intensified, while hand washing will be increased for staff, with hand sanitiser available in many stores. Speaking on Sunday, prime minister Boris Johnson said: "The most important thing is public safety and the health of the country. "I think people should shop but they should observe social distancing and do it safely as well."

Will I have to wear a face covering?

The wearing of face masks is still not mandatory for those wishing to take a trip to the shops. However, if you travel to the shops on public transport, you will have to wear one on your journey. It is also fine to shop with others from your household, including children.

What about the rest of the UK?

All retailers, including those in shopping centres were allowed to reopen on Friday in Northern Ireland. In Wales, economy minister Ken Skates has said he “absolutely” would like to see non-essential retail reopening from June 22, but this will depend on the R number (the rate of infection) and the number of infections. On Thursday, lockdown measures will be reviewed across the UK. Phase two of Scotland's plans includes the possibility that small shops and outdoor markets could be allowed to open. When shops open across the UK, social distancing measures must be followed.

Will anything else be opening in England on Monday?