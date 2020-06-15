Chancellor urged to act as more than one million miss out on coronavirus support

More than one million people have fallen through the cracks of the Government’s support schemes designed to keep them afloat during the coronavirus crisis, MPs have warned. The Treasury Select Committee called on ministers to fill gaps in its schemes by finding ways to protect many freelancers and recent employees who have been unable to access support. MPs said that Chancellor Rishi Sunak must live up to his promise to do whatever it takes to help people through the economic destruction wrought by the Covid-19 pandemic.

HMRC said ‘time has been the enemy of perfection’ for the schemes Credit: Kirsty O’Connor/PA

“The Treasury’s interventions have been welcomed by many but rolling out financial support at pace and scale has inevitably resulted in some hard edges in policy design and some critical gaps in provision,” the committee said in a report published Monday. “The Government must assist these people if it is to completely fulfil its promise to do whatever it takes to protect people from the economic impact of coronavirus.” Hundreds of thousands of newly employed workers are “though no fault of their own” some of those who have fallen through the cracks, the MPs said. When lockdown first started, the Treasury said it would cover up to 80% of the salaries of workers who were unable to do their job from home. But those who started a new job after the Government’s February 28 cut-off date are not covered by the scheme. Although this was later extended by three weeks, many have still been left behind, the committee said. “Many individuals who had started work before the cut-off date and were still ineligible for support because their employer had not submitted the required paperwork to add them to the payroll,” the MPs wrote. When they asked Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs whether employment contracts could be used as evidence, MPs were told it would take too long. “What we have to do here is get a scheme set up very rapidly; time really has been the enemy of perfection in this,” HMRC said.

