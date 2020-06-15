Coronavirus and its restrictions return to Beijing after Covid-19 outbreak at market

It’s back.

Coronavirus and the restrictions have returned to Beijing.

After eight weeks without a single locally transmitted case, parts of the capital are back in lockdown and people travelling to and from the city are being required to quarantine.

The fact this outbreak is centred on a food market does not help ease fears that this is the second wave.

However, China now has some of the strictest controls in place and has wasted no time in its attempt to prevent a major eruption.

State media is using the term ‘’wartime measures’’ to describe the safeguards being (re)introduced.

The market at the centre of the outbreak, Xinfadi, in the Fengtai district of Beijing supplies more than three quarters of the capital's fruit and vegetables.

It is also a wholesale supplier of seafood and meat.

It was shut down on Friday night and initial tests from the premise have found traces of coronavirus on chopping boards used to cut imported salmon.

That has prompted the withdrawal of all salmon products in shops and restaurants.

Exactly how the virus came to be among the salmon products is still unclear but the Chinese authorities say they believe it originated in Europe.