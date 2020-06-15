'New momentum' required to revive trade talks between the UK and the bloc

"New momentum” is required to revive trade talks between the UK and the bloc, Boris Johnson and the European Union’s leaders have agreed.

The Prime Minister gave July as the UK's cut-off date for a Brexit deal, allowing just six weeks to reach a trade deal.

"We can't leave the EU and remain somehow controlled by EU law, that isn't going to work," Mr Johnson said.

"But there is a good deal to be done."

"I don't think I want to see, I certainly don't want to see it going on until the autumn, winter, as I think perhaps in Brussels they would like, I don't see any point in that so let's get it done."

But European Council chief Charles Michel said the EU would not be pressured into buying a “pig in a poke”.

Four rounds of negotiations have so far made little progress, but the two sides have agreed to an “intensified” negotiating timetable as the clock counts down to the end of the current transition period at the end of year.