Final programme for government expected to be signed off on Monday

The final Programme for Government is expected to be signed off on Monday as government formation talks concluded on Sunday night. The leaders of Fianna Fail, Fine Gael and the Green Party will meet on Monday after failing to sign off on the programme following hours of discussions on Sunday. Leaving Government Buildings on Sunday night, Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin said he was confident the final Programme for Government document would be fully signed off by then.

Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin speaking outside Government Buildings in Dublin Credit: Niall Carson/PA

He said: “A lot of people are working long hours over the last couple of weeks and still tonight.” “We should be in a position to sign off tomorrow morning. I think the work represents a significant departure in terms of Irish politics and also in terms of the type of society we will have in the future. We have very challenging times ahead of us.” Fine Gael Minister Paschal Donohoe said he was hopeful the deal could be done. There is a lot of work going on to be in a position – I hope tomorrow – to bring this to a conclusion.” “I am satisfied that the issues that are important for my party are contained within the programme for government. We are in a situation where there are thousands of people waking up tomorrow who don’t have a job and we have challenges in relation to how we deal with housing and health.” There are still some outstanding issues between the parties that need to be resolved. Fianna Fail has insisted that the pension age should not be increased to 67 until next year while Fine Gael has said taxes should not be increased for workers as the country faces a deep recession.

Paschal Donohoe Credit: Niall Carson/PA