Milky Way could be home to 36 intelligent alien civilisations

There could be more than 30 civilisations of intelligent aliens in our own galaxy, new research has suggested.

According to a study by the University of Nottingham, there should be “at least a few dozen” active alien worlds in the Milky Way if intelligent life forms elsewhere in a similar way as it does on Earth.

However, the average distance to these civilizations would be 17,000 light-years, making close encounters of any kind very difficult with our present technology.

Professor of Astrophysics at the University of Nottingham, Christopher Conselice led the research.

He said: “There should be at least a few dozen active civilisations in our Galaxy under the assumption that it takes five billion years for intelligent life to form on other planets, as on Earth.”

The research shows that the number of civilisations depends on how long they are actively sending out signals into space, such as radio transmissions from satellites and television.