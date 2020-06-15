Pair from two generations reunite after powerful photograph is taken during BLM protest

Video report by ITV News Correspondent Paul Davies

Two people from different generations, different backgrounds, discovering they share the same cause, during the Black Lives Matter protests, have met up again on the same wall in Parliament Square. It is a powerful photograph, captured in black and white, of Rosie Grace and Jim Curran. The image encapsulates the cross-section of people coming together for a common cause and united front and has been seen by millions across the world.

Mr Curran said: "It was something that wasn't contrived, it was something that naturally happened." The pair met up again on that same wall recalling that it was Jim's anti-racism banner that brought them together. Ms Grace told ITV News: "To me, to see a man of Jim's generation, the same generation as my granddad whose not as open-minded let's say, that restored my faith in humanity."

Jim is a veteran of human rights campaigns dating back to the 60s. Credit: Handout

When asked whether it was an emotional moment, Ms Grace said: "I was crying like a baby." For single-mum Rosie this is her first protest, Jim is a veteran of human rights campaigns dating back to the 60s. He gave her advice, saying: "To campaign in a peaceful, lawful and democratic way and make sure that they put their names onto the electors list."

The pair have reunited in the same area they first met during a Black Lives Matter protest. Credit: ITV News