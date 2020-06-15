Private prayer in places of worship ‘a sign of something like normality’

The reopening of places of worship for private prayer is a sign that life is returning to “something like normality”, a clergyman has said. Places of worship came under step three of the Government’s road map to lift restrictions, and while many will open on Monday for private prayer, a full reopening with services is not expected to take place until at least July 4. Among those opening up is Westminster Cathedral in central London, where the holy water font at the door will be empty and parishioners will swap the customary holy water blessing for hand sanitiser.

The cathedral, an important church for Catholics in the UK, will open for around four hours each day and a maximum of 80 people will be allowed into the 1,300-capacity building at any one time. Father Daniel Humphreys, a priest at the cathedral, said the opening for private prayer is welcome as he has often seen people praying outside the locked doors during lockdown. He told the PA news agency: “We can all pray at home, we can pray on the Underground or whatever, but churches as houses of prayer, as places of pilgrimage if you like, are very important to Catholics, to all people of Christian faith.

A woman prays at the closed doors of Westminster Cathedral ahead of the Easter morning mass Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA

“People will have been missing just the opportunity to light a candle, to sit quietly and pray, even of course to meet friends as well, although that won’t be so possible now. “If you put it in a wider context, in a way outside of faith, isn’t it, I think, a sign that things are beginning to loosen if you like, to return to something like normality?” He added: “For Catholics, going to the church, yes of course for the mass, but also just to pop into the church, is a vital part of life and of their spiritual life.”

