Thousands queue across the country as shops in England reopen for first time since March lockdown

People queued at stores across the country as shops in England reopened for the first time since lockdown Credit: PA

Queues have formed at stores across England as thousands of non-essential shops pulled up their shutters for the first time since March. Customers are being encouraged to go out and spend but to “be sensible” in their approach, as the government seeks to begin reopening the economy “gradually and carefully”. In a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus, many shops will bring in more spacious floor plans, only allow in a limited number of customers at once and have hand sanitiser stations.

Businesses have had to ensure they are “Covid-secure” according to government guidelines, and extra precautions they are taking may include deep cleaning stores and putting items that have been tried on or returned in quarantine. Long lines were seen at Primark stores across the country, with dozens of keen shoppers waiting outside branches of the budget clothes store in Birmingham, Derby, Liverpool and Nottingham.

Shoppers queue outside Primark in Liverpool

Many of those queuing to enter Birmingham’s Primark store were wearing protective masks – with one woman shopping while equipped with a full-length hooded protective suit. Another female shopper, clutching three Primark bags, said: “It’s good to be back – it seems like forever since I’ve been in a clothes shop.” Queuing lanes have been erected outside the High Street store to ensure customers entering and leaving are kept several metres apart. Signs have also been placed around the 45,000 sq ft outlet to encourage social distancing.

By 9am, a queue of people was forming outside Nike Town on Oxford Street, ahead of the store’s opening at 11am. Members of staff told shoppers to move apart and adhere to social distancing while in the queue, which snaked around the corner of the building. Around 100 people can be in the store at any one time, according to one member of staff. Ricky Young said he joined the queue at around 8.30am to buy trainers, likening the process to that of going food shopping in a supermarket. Asked if he expected it to be busy, the 38-year-old plasterer said: “No, I actually thought people might have been sleeping or didn’t want to go out. “But the doors are open again, it’s back to almost normal, back to business – but we just have to line up.”

For the first time in three months, people in England can go shopping again. Credit: PA

Despite the long queues outside many shop, less than half of Britons feel comfortable returning to clothes stores, according to a survey. Results of YouGov polling carried out earlier this month suggested just 40% of people were comfortable to go back into such stores and only 48% think they would be able to stay the required two metres away from other shoppers. Forty-one per cent of people said they believe it is the right time for the shops to reopen but 39% said it was too soon.

A shopper queuing for Birmingham's Primark wore a full-length hooded protective suit. Credit: PA

Small business minister Paul Scully insisted it is safe to shop, noting the new looks many stores will have as they attempt to ensure social distancing and good hygiene among staff and customers. He told BBC Breakfast: “The high street is going to be a different place to what it was before, with the one-way systems, with the hand sanitisers, and with people not trying clothes on in the same way. “But, nonetheless, it is safe to shop. I would encourage people to be sensible, work with the people in the shop but do go out and shop, and start opening our economy gradually and carefully.” Speaking on Sunday, Boris Johnson said he did not know whether to expect “a flood or a trickle” when the shops reopened but that he hoped people would return in “sensible” numbers. Visiting Westfield shopping centre in east London, the prime minister acknowledged some people may be nervous about returning to the high street after so long away but insisted they “should shop and shop with confidence”.