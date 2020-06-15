SNP MP Amy Callaghan 'stable' after life-saving op following brain haemorrhage

MP Amy Callaghan after winning the East Dumbartonshire seat in December 2019. Credit: PA

MP Amy Callaghan has pledged to come back "stronger, fitter and more determined than ever" after suffering a brain haemorrhage. The SNP politician was elected to the House of Commons in December after ousting the then Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson from her East Dunbartonshire seat. SNP leader and Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has sent her good wishes to the 28-year-old - who has previously had cancer. Ms Sturgeon tweeted she was "sending lots of love and strength to @AmyCallaghanSNP and her family, and wishing her the speediest possible recovery".

Ms Callaghan was rushed to hospital on June 10 after being found at home by her partner. Her brain haemorrhage was said to be "related to a previously manageable medical condition", a statement from her office said She underwent emergency neurosurgery after "imminent risk to life was identified" but is now stable in hospital. The statement said Ms Callaghan "wishes to put on record her enormous love and gratitude to all involved in her care – the first response and ambulance crew, accident and emergency staff, the neurological surgeons and the wonderful nursing team - who have all played a role in, undoubtedly, saving her life". It added: "Amy is in good spirits and able to communicate well with family. "She has been overwhelmed with the messages of support and kindness which are a huge source of encouragement. "She has made great progress thus far but is under no illusion of the seriousness of her condition and the rehabilitation that will follow. "As she always has done throughout her life, she will continue to fight. She is determined to overcome what barriers, if any, may now arise as a result of this incident. "She wants to make clear that her constituency work will continue: her office is still open for all those who require help and support."

SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon (centre) with Amy Callaghan (left) in the run up to last year’s general election. Credit: Andrew Milligan/PA

Ms Callaghan will need a "period of required rest and recovery", it continued, but stated it was the "the privilege of her life" to have been elected in December. "There is absolutely no doubt that Amy will come back stronger, fitter and more determined than ever to continue in that role and serve, to the best of her ability, the people of her constituency." A spokesperson for the MP added: "On Wednesday, Amy Callaghan was found collapsed at home suffering from a brain haemorrhage. "She was admitted to hospital for emergency neurosurgery and is now beginning the process of recovery.

SNP candidate Amy Callaghan reacts at the Leisuredome, Bishopbriggs, after winning the East Dumbartonshire seat from Lib Dem Jo Swinson in the 2019 General Election. Credit: PA