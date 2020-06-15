Third of people shielding say lockdown has worsened mental health

As thousands queued to enter shops across England on Monday, many more were still shielding.

Overall, 2.2 million with underlying health problems across the country still need to stay at home to avoid contracting coronavirus.

A third of those shielding say their mental health has worsened during lockdown, according to the Office for National Statistics.

Travel blogger Steph Waller still needs to remain home due to her severe asthma and she recognises the impact it has had on her mental health.

Only recently has she felt capable of venturing out for daily exercise.

"I came very close to having a breakdown," Steph said.

"Seeing people going shopping for the first time, knowing I can't go and do that - as I'd be risking my health - has been massively difficult for me to get my head around."

Based on a survey of 4,149 people who are shielding, 49% have been out since shielding began, while 51% have stayed at home.

For Steph, seeing images of people jostling to get into shops only makes her isolation more acute.

The hardest part of her experience - not knowing when this will end.