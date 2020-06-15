- ITV Report
-
UK coronavirus death toll rises by 38
The coronavirus death toll in the UK has risen by 38.
The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said 41,736 people have now died in hospitals, care homes and the wider community after testing positive for coronavirus as of 5pm on Sunday.
The Government figures do not include all deaths involving Covid-19 across the UK, which is thought to have passed 52,000.
The DHSC also said in the 24-hour period up to 9am on Monday, 93,163 tests were carried out or dispatched, with 1,056 positive results.
Overall, a total of 6,866,481 tests have been carried out and 296,857 cases have been confirmed positive.
The figure for the number of people tested has been “temporarily paused to ensure consistent reporting” across all methods of testing.
Scotland
No new coronavirus deaths have been reported in Scotland in the last 24 hours, the third time the figure has remained the same since lockdown began, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced.
A total of 2,448 patients have died in Scotland after testing positive for coronavirus, no change on Sunday’s figure.
The death total previously remained the same on June 7 and June 8. But the First Minister stressed that deaths are lower at weekends.
Speaking at the Scottish Government’s coronavirus briefing, Ms Sturgeon said a further 29 people have tested positive for the virus.
New data means this brings the total number of people testing positive for the virus to 18,030.
There are 870 people in hospital with confirmed or suspected Covid-19, a decrease of 94.
Of these patients, 18 were in intensive care, an increase of three.
Wales
Public Health Wales said a further four people had died after testing positive for Covid-19, taking the total number of deaths to 1,448, while the total number of cases increased by 62 to 14,804.
England
A further 28 people who tested positive for Covid-19 have died in hospital in England, taking the total number of confirmed deaths in hospitals in England to 27,982, NHS England said.
Patients were aged between 59 and 100 and all had underlying health conditions.
