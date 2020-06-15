UK coronavirus death toll rises by 38

The coronavirus death toll in the UK has risen by 38.

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said 41,736 people have now died in hospitals, care homes and the wider community after testing positive for coronavirus as of 5pm on Sunday.

The Government figures do not include all deaths involving Covid-19 across the UK, which is thought to have passed 52,000.

The DHSC also said in the 24-hour period up to 9am on Monday, 93,163 tests were carried out or dispatched, with 1,056 positive results.

Overall, a total of 6,866,481 tests have been carried out and 296,857 cases have been confirmed positive.

The figure for the number of people tested has been “temporarily paused to ensure consistent reporting” across all methods of testing.