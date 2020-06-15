Up to half of people shielding from Covid-19 have left their home

People who are shielding were initially told not to leave their home or garden, including for exercise, shopping or to go to work. Credit: PA

Up to half of people who are shielding from Covid-19 have left their home against advice, while a third have seen their mental health worsen, according to new data. Figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), based on a survey of 4,149 people who are shielding, found that 49% have been out since shielding began, while 51% have stayed at home. People who are shielding were initially told not to leave their home or garden, including for exercise, shopping or to go to work. But on June 1, the rules in England were relaxed to say people could leave their homes once a day for exercise. The new poll across England, covering May 28 to June 3, found:

Two-thirds (66%) have not stayed two metres away from those they live with despite being advised to do so, while 11% have always kept their distance and 23% have done so sometimes.

Almost half (49%, an estimated 1.1 million people) said they have left the house since receiving advice to shield and 40% have left home at least once in the previous seven days.

Some 53% said they had left home during the shielding period for exercise, 26% attended a GP or hospital appointment and 24% shopped for essentials. Some 12% collected a prescription, 11% had a blood test and 3% went to work.

In the previous seven days, 19% had left their house or garden every day, 34% had on some days, 29% had done so once and 18% had not at all.

Cars travelling through London during lockdown. Credit: PA

The poll also found that while 61% of those shielding had experienced no difference in their mental health and wellbeing due to shielding, 35% said their mental health had got worse (29% slightly worse and 6% much worse). Almost half of those under the age of 60 reported worsening mental health, compared with 26% of those aged 70-74 and 23% of those aged over 75. Women were also more likely than men to say their mental health had got worse over time. The data also showed that around 627,000 of those shielding (28% of the total) had previously worked before being advised to shield. This is low compared with the general population, but includes children, the elderly and those who cannot work due to health reasons. Of those who normally worked before shielding, 36% are now working from home and 5% are continuing to work outside the home (an estimated 32,000). Of those who continue to work outside the home, an estimated 19,000 said they needed to do so for the money.

People are warned against travelling. Credit: PA

Just over a third (36 %) of those who normally work have been furloughed, and 17% have stopped working. Overall, the ONS said it was “difficult to pinpoint” the exact number of people completely following shielding guidance, with 62% of people saying they were and 33% saying they were mostly. Of those offered support from the Government to help them receive supplies while shielding, 54% had registered for support and 46% had not. Some 2.2 million clinically extremely vulnerable people have been advised to shield due to Covid-19. Simon Jones, Marie Curie director of policy and public affairs, said: “The numbers of people shielding who reported that it’s having a negative impact on their mental health is very concerning. “These people may be shielding as a result of their own health, as well as the person they are caring for. “At the time when they most need love and emotional support, they are unable to be close with loved ones and friends. “This only adds to the enhanced grief and bereavement people will be feeling in the coming months and years. “Our national support line is available for anyone to call for help, practical information and emotional support on the issue of shielding or any other aspect of living with a terminal illness.”