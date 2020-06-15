Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

What the papers say – June 15

What the papers say – June 15 Photo: PA

Efforts to get the country shopping again and contrasting concerns about easing social distancing head the nation’s papers.

The Guardian leads on a warning from the World Health Organisation to Boris Johnson not to lift lockdown until the Government’s contact tracing system works.

The Independent also leads on a cautionary note in saying Government ministers could overrule scientists on the easing of social distancing.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mirror urges people to help the retail sector record, with a front page headline of “Shop for Britain”, a theme also taken up by the i and the Daily Express.

And the Daily Star flags the return to shops as “Manic Monday”.

The Times says a forecast VAT reduction might be used to tempt people back to the shops.

But the Financial Times says more than a million people have missed out on the Government’s coronavirus support schemes.

The closure of schools during lockdown has sparked fears of a child obesity crisis, according to the Daily Mail.

The Daily Telegraph takes up the issue of removing historic statues by leading with Boris Johnson’s quote: “We can’t photoshop our history.”

And Metro leads on the Black Lives Matter protester who rescued a far right protester in London on Saturday.

