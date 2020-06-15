Prince William surprises shielding mum and five-year-old son with video call

It forms part of a film focusing on extremely vulnerable people being advised to remain at home as much as possible, and the challenges they are facing and will feature on the BBC’s The One Show on Tuesday.

William spoke with a shocked Leanne and five-year-old Kaydyn, who has cystic fibrosis from from his home in Norfolk.

The Duke of Cambridge has made a surprise video call to a woman and her young son who have been shielding for the last three months.

William discussed the difficulties the family experienced as the lockdown rules changed.

The duke asked: “Is it even more hard and frustrating for you guys bearing in mind the lockdown is starting to ease a little bit?”

Leanne replied: “Yeah, and of course Kaydyn heard that on the news and he was like ‘Oh can we go out now?’ And I was like no we can’t so he’s now like ‘Why can everyone else go out and I can’t?'”

William added: “A lot of people will start to go back to work a lot more and we need to keep the focus on you guys who are going to be shielding and finding that very, very difficult.”

From the start of June, more than 2.2 million extremely vulnerable people shielding from coronavirus were allowed to leave their homes as part of government measures to ease the lockdown.

Since the advice changed, Leanne and Kaydyn, from Corby, Northamptonshire, have been outside twice, both on country walks.