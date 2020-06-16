- ITV Report
Boris Johnson leads government's daily coronavirus press conference
Boris Johnson is leading the government's daily coronavirus press conference.
The prime minister is speaking alongside Chief Scientific Adviser Patrick Vallance and Peter Horby, professor of emerging infectious diseases and global health at the University of Oxford.
Mr Johnson is speaking after allowing a major policy U-turn on free meals for children during the summer holidays.
Marcus Rashford's campaign for an extension to the free school meal voucher scheme through the summer holidays had been dismissed despite increasing pressure from public figures and politicians.
But now the government says it will set up a summer food fund for those who would usually receive free school meals during term time.
Mr Johnson's spokesperson said the plan to provide around 1.3 million children in England with a six week food voucher will cost £120 million.
At the press conference the prime minister is likely to reveal more detail on “a major breakthrough” in treating coronavirus patients with the drug dexamethasone.
The death rate of those on a ventilator who were given dexamethasone was reduced by around a third in comparison to the group given standard care.
Patients given dexamethasone and who were not on a ventilator saw death rates drop by a fifth in comparison to standard care.
The risk of death was cut from 40 per cent to 28 per cent for patients on ventilators. For those in need of oxygen, the risk of death was reduced from 25 per cent to 20 per cent.
The coronavirus update follows the announcement that the Department for International Development is to be scrapped in a merger with the Foreign Office.