Boris Johnson leads government's daily coronavirus press conference

Boris Johnson is leading the government's daily coronavirus press conference.

The prime minister is speaking alongside Chief Scientific Adviser Patrick Vallance and Peter Horby, professor of emerging infectious diseases and global health at the University of Oxford.

Mr Johnson is speaking after allowing a major policy U-turn on free meals for children during the summer holidays.

Marcus Rashford's campaign for an extension to the free school meal voucher scheme through the summer holidays had been dismissed despite increasing pressure from public figures and politicians.

But now the government says it will set up a summer food fund for those who would usually receive free school meals during term time.

Mr Johnson's spokesperson said the plan to provide around 1.3 million children in England with a six week food voucher will cost £120 million.