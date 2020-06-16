Coronavirus deaths reduced by up to a third using 'breakthrough' dexamethasone drug, trial finds

Scientists claim to have found “a major breakthrough” in treating coronavirus patients with the use of the drug dexamethasone.

The death rate of those on a ventilator who were given dexamethasone was reduced by around a third in comparison to the group given standard care.

Those patients given the drug who were not on a ventilator saw death rates drop by a fifth in comparison to standard care.

The steroid, which has been around for around 60 years, was trialled on around 2,000 patients and compared to 4,000 others who received standard care.

Peter Horby, leader of the RECOVERY trial, has called their finding that dexamethasone can save a significant number of lives of Covid-19 patients “a major breakthrough.”

The trial found there was no benefit to patients who did not require respiratory support.

During the trial, which concluded on June 8, patients received a low dose of 6mg per day by mouth or injection for 10 days.

Based on the results, those given the drug could prevent around one in eight deaths for ventilated patents, or one in 25 patients requiring oxygen along.

Professor Horby, Professor of Emerging Infectious Diseases in the Nuffield Department of Medicine at the University of Oxford, said: “Dexamethasone is the first drug to be shown to improve survival in COVID-19. This is an extremely welcome result.

“The survival benefit is clear and large in those patients who are sick enough to require oxygen treatment, so dexamethasone should now become standard of care in these patients.

"Dexamethasone is inexpensive, on the shelf, and can be used immediately to save lives worldwide.”

Over 11,500 patients have been enrolled from over 175 NHS hospitals in the UK.