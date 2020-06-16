- ITV Report
Exclusive: First look at Arsenal's Black Lives Matter shirts
ITV News can exclusively reveal the first pictures of the NHS and Black Lives Matter shirts Arsenal will be wearing for the opening night of the Premier League’s return.
Players will have the names on the back of their shirts replaced with Black Lives Matter for the first 12 fixtures of the restarted Premier League season.
A BLM logo will feature on jerseys for the remainder of the campaign alongside a badge paying tribute to the NHS.
Any player who wishes to take a knee before or during matches – which has come to be recognised as a symbolic act in opposing racism – will be supported by the league.
Last week, players said in a statement released by the league: “We, the players, stand together with the singular objective of eradicating racial prejudice wherever it exists, to bring about a global society of inclusion, respect, and equal opportunities for all, regardless of their colour or creed."
The Premier League said it stands alongside the Football Association, English Football League, Professional Footballers’ Association, League Managers’ Association and the Professional Game Match Officials Board in opposing discrimination in all its forms.
The Premier League is set to resume behind closed doors on Wednesday after a three-month hiatus as Aston Villa welcome Sheffield United before Manchester City take on Arsenal, after which all teams will have nine games left.
Before a friendly with Blackburn last week, Arsenal’s players took a knee and wore T-shirts printed with messages including ‘I can’t breathe’, ‘My skin is not a crime’ and ‘I’m not black but I stand with you’.