Government U-turns on children's free summer meals after previously rejecting plea from Marcus Rashford

The government has bowed to pressure and performed a U-turn after previously rejecting a plea to provide children with free meals during the school summer holidays.

Marcus Rashford's campaign for an extension to the free school meal voucher scheme through the summer holidays was dismissed despite piling pressure from public figures and politicians.

But now the government says it will set up a summer food fund for those who would usually receive free school meals during term time.

Boris Johnson's spokesman said the plan to provide around 1.3 million children in England with a six week food voucher will cost £120 million.

Scotland First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has also announced the scheme will be extended in north of the border.

Downing Street said the "specific measure" for summer holiday vouchers would amount to £15 a week per child.

It seems pressure from Rashford forced a change in government policy, despite a Department for Education spokesperson previously saying the voucher scheme “will not run during the summer holidays”.

After the government announced its U-turn, the footballer tweeted "just look at what we can do when we come together".