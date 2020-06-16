Highs of 26 Celsius in south after grey start to morning

The morning will get off to a grey start in places with some mist and fog patches, and it's likely to stay rather grey and misty near to some North Sea coasts of England and Scotland, as well as across the far northwest of the British Isles right through the day.

Elsewhere though there will be a lot of dry weather around this morning with some very warm spells of sunshine developing, ahead of scattered heavy and in places thundery showers, which are most likely to break out from late morning into the afternoon.

Showers will be slow moving in places given the light winds. Top temperature 25 or 26 Celsius (75 to 77F).