Hollywood Bowl to reopen centres in England from July 4

Hollywood Bowl plans to reopen centres in England from July 4, the company has announced.

In accordance with current Government guidelines, 54 centres across the country will welcome back bowlers for the first time since lockdown began in March.

Cleaning and social distancing measures will be introduced, including a reduction in the number of lanes, with customer guidance throughout the venues.

Amusement machines and bar and diner seating will be appropriately spaced out and signs will remind customers to maintain a safe distance from others.

There will be reduced customer capacity and groups will be restricted a maximum of six people, with bowlers asked to arrive slightly ahead of their booking time.