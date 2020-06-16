Marcus Rashford: I’m grateful Boris Johnson changed policy on free school meals

Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford says he's grateful Boris Johnson changed policy on free school meals. Credit: PA

England footballer Marcus Rashford has said he is “grateful” that Boris Johnson made a U-turn to provide free school meal vouchers to eligible pupils over the summer holidays. The Manchester United striker, 22, was praised by the Prime Minister for his highly personal campaign, which forced the Government to change its policy. Downing Street on Tuesday announced a one-off £120 million fund which will benefit some 1.3 million children in England over the six-week summer period. Rashford told BBC Breakfast he was “shocked” by the decision.

He said: “It’s a big decision for someone to make and I’m just grateful that the Prime Minister did change his decision and he understood. “I spoke to him earlier on today and just thanked him for that – it was a nice conversation to have with him.” Mr Johnson congratulated Rashford for the campaign, saying the policy change was the “right thing to do”. The PM told the daily Downing Street press conference: “Clearly free school meals should generally apply in term time, that’s what they are there for.