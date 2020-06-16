NHS staff are 'Britain at its best' say Charles and Camilla

It was the moment the royal lockdown officially came to an end; the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall arrival at Gloucester Royal Hospital on Tuesday morning - the first time they’ve carried out an engagement in person since the pandemic took hold in the UK.

The Prince spoke of how NHS staff have endured “stress and strain”.

And he explained that the hospital staff had spoken of how the pandemic had “brought different parts of the NHS together".

Charles and Camilla relocated from Scotland over the weekend and wanted their first visit to be one of thanks to NHS staff.

The engagement - despite the threat of showers - was held outside in a quiet corner of the hospital campus to avoid attracting crowds.