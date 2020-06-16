Boris Johnson's 'Brexit plane' gets a red, white and blue makeover

A military plane used by the Prime Minister and members of the royal family is being repainted in the colours of the Union flag.

The grey RAF Voyager jet is expected to get a red, white and blue makeover at an airport in Cambridge as part of a pre-planned overhaul.

Boris Johnson has previously questioned why the plane is grey.

As foreign secretary he said would like to have a “Brexit plane” to help him travel the world and promote the Government’s vision of global Britain.

He complained in 2018 that the RAF Voyager jet, which is shared by the Prime Minister, senior Cabinet members and the royal family, “never seems to be available”.