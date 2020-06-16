Self-isolation and contact tracing ‘key to keeping Covid-19 under control’

Combining self-isolation and extensive contact tracing with moderate physical distancing measures could help keep the ongoing Covid-19 epidemic under control, according to experts.

New research based on mathematical modelling suggests that, in the absence of a vaccine, the most effective way to maintain control of the disease would require a combination of factors involving changes to human behaviour.

These would include keeping social distancing measures in place, such as remote working and limiting large gatherings, alongside other preventative actions such as contact tracing and self isolation.

The team used social contact data on more than 40,000 individuals from the BBC Pandemic database.

They also modelled the reproductive number (R), which is the average number of people each individual with the virus is likely to infect at a given moment, using different scenarios.

To keep the Covid-19 epidemic declining, R needs to be less than one.

Had no control measures been put in place, R would be 2.6, meaning that one infected person would infect two or three more people on average.

The researchers calculated that mass testing alone, with 5% of the population undergoing random testing each week, would lower R to just 2.5, as many infections would either be missed or detected too late.