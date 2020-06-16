Six months free internet to help disadvantaged children with home schooling

Disadvantaged children in England are to be provided with six months free internet access to help with online learning.

BT is joining forces with the Department for Education (DfE) to open up millions of WiFi hotspots from June 16.

Access will be provided via a BT WiFi voucher-code system and will allow youngsters to access the web on up to three devices at a time, for six months.

The voucher will allow access with comprehensive content filtering, and will point children to online resources and learning programmes.

Distribution will be handled directly by the DfE, which will issue families with the necessary voucher usernames and passwords.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, many organisations have raised concerns that the attainment gap between pupils from poorer backgrounds and their wealthier peers has grown, in part due to a lack of access to technology.