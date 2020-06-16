Street cat named Bob made famous in bestselling book dies at 14

The cat that inspired the A Street Cat Named Bob books has died aged 14. James Bowen met Bob in 2007 during his battle with drug addiction when he found the cat abandoned and injured and decided to look after him. He began taking the cat with him when busking or selling The Big Issue in London.

Bowen then wrote a book about their relationship, titled A Street Cat Named Bob, which became a smash hit and was made into a film in 2016. In a statement on the official Facebook page for Bowen’s books, the author said Bob had saved his life. He added: “It’s as simple as that. He gave me so much more than companionship. “With him at my side, I found a direction and purpose that I’d been missing.” He added that the success they found together was “miraculous”.

Credit: Steve Parsons/PA