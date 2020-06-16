TV news consumption surges during Covid-19 lockdown – study

There has been a resurgence in the number of people turning to the TV for their daily news during the coronavirus pandemic, new data suggests.

In January, 55% of people in the UK had used the television as a source of news within the past week, but this jumped to 71% by April, according to the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism Digital News Report 2020.

The research shows that small-screen usage was highest among older generations, with 81% of over-55s watching TV news in April, compared to just 57% of under-35s.

However, the younger generation showed the largest rise in interest, with a 25 percentage point increase from 32% of under-35s using the TV for news three months earlier.

There has been a steady decline in the number of people using TV as a source of news in the last seven years, and despite coronavirus, numbers are still down on the 79% of Britons regularly viewing TV news in 2013.