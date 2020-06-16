UK coronavirus death toll nears 42,000 after a further 233 patients die

A further 233 people who had tested positive for coronavirus in the UK have died, the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) has said.

The number of people who have died in hospitals, care homes and the wider community after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on Monday now stands at 41,969, according to the DHSC figures.

The Government figures do not include all deaths involving Covid-19 across the UK, which is thought to have passed 53,000.

The DHSC also said in the 24-hour period up to 9am on Tuesday, 113,107 tests were carried out or dispatched, with 1,279 positive results.

Overall, a total of 6,981,493 tests have been carried out and 298,136 cases have been confirmed positive.

The figure for the number of people tested has been “temporarily paused to ensure consistent reporting” across all methods of testing.

Public Health Wales said a further eight people had died after testing positive for Covid-19, taking the total number of deaths to 1,456, while the total number of cases increased by 65 to 14,869.