UK coronavirus death toll passes 53,000 according to latest ONS figures

The coronavirus death toll in the UK has passed 53,000, new figures suggest.

The numbers released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) are higher than the death toll of 41,736 given by the government as they include all deaths where Covid-19 is mentioned on the death certificate.

The figures announced by the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) only take into account fatalities where coronavirus is listed as a cause of death.

The figure of more than 53,000 announced by the government includes 47,820 deaths occurring up to June 5 involving Covid-19 in England and Wales.

While data from the National Records for Scotland showed 4,000 deaths involving the virus were registered up to June 7.

In Northern Ireland, latest figures showed 779 deaths involving Covid-19 had occurred up to June 5.

These reports added to the latest figures reported by health officials across the nations since early June suggests the overall death toll for the UK now stands at 53,077.