What the papers say – June 16

Brexit is back on the front pages on Tuesday, along with a range of other topics including schools and racial inequalities. The Financial Times says Boris Johnson and the EU have pledged a revival in talks to seal a post-Brexit deal.

And the Daily Express says Mr Johnson has vowed there will be a Brexit deal by July.

The Daily Telegraph leads with William Hague saying the lockdown has been a “disaster for society”.

And the Daily Mail splashes with a story on claims of a ‘cash for favours’ case involving Tory minister Robert Jenrick and a property tycoon.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mirror backs footballer Marcus Rashford, in no uncertain terms, in his call for Mr Johnson to reverse the Government’s decision not to extend free school meals during the summer holidays, calling it a battle of “hero versus a zero”.

The Times says children are missing out on education during the coronavirus crisis, with an average of just two-and-a-half hours a day spent on schooling during the lockdown, according to The Times.

The Guardian leads with a story saying the Downing Street adviser who is setting up the Government commission on racial inequalities has denied institutional racism exists.

While The Independent reports on calls for more decisive action on inequality in asking: “Does Britain need yet another race review?”

Metro and the i report on crowds flocking to shops on Monday.

And the Daily Star says there could be as many as 36 alien races in our galaxy.